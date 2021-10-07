EAM Investors LLC Decreases Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

EAM Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.08% of EnPro Industries worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in EnPro Industries by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.99 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $99.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. Analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

