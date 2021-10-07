EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 262.3% in the second quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 183.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.5% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 90,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock worth $356,575,800. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -80.87 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.55.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

