EAM Investors LLC Reduces Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

EAM Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $847.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.22 and a 1 year high of $915.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $851.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $841.27. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.22.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $480.54 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

