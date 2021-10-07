EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.22% of SeaSpine as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,417,000 after acquiring an additional 74,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,402,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,275,000 after acquiring an additional 468,628 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 779,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 57,020 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 705,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after acquiring an additional 68,788 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.