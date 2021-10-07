Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,965. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $887.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.