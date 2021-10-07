Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $199,689.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $208,765.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,664 shares of company stock valued at $912,709 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $65,148,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $74,307,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

EWTX traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.90. 114,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,080. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.79. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

