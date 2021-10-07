EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,680. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $69.49.

EDPFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.96.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

