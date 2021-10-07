Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Independent Franchise Partners LLP

Independent Franchise Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599,977 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises 3.9% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 1.26% of Electronic Arts worth $517,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,228,613. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $135.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

