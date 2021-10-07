Electrum Dark (ELD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $98.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 43.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 55.6% against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $10,763.22 and $98.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00075644 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000063 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.