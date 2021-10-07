Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 595 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS traded up $6.50 on Thursday, hitting $394.55. 94,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.64 and a 200-day moving average of $371.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

