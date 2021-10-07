Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $134,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after buying an additional 1,170,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,090. The stock has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.