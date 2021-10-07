Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $13.09 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.95. 359,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,332,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.