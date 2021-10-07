Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 3,244 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.38. The stock had a trading volume of 224,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,627. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

