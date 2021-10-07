Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 839 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,034 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.5% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $13,452,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 52,720.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 65,901 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.8% during the second quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 37,950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $1,862,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $636.73. The company had a trading volume of 161,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $640.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.84.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

