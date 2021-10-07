EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

EMCOR Group has a payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of EME opened at $118.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EMCOR Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of EMCOR Group worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

