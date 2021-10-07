EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.79.

EMCORE stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $264.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.27. EMCORE has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $10.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 486,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 255.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,371,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,143 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth about $18,569,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 399.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,645 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,555,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

