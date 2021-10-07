Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) Shares Down 0.1%

Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC)’s share price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $24.83. 5,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

