Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($5.02) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($5.02) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.90). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $26.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENTA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

