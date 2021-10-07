Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENEL. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Enel in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Enel in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.22 ($10.84).

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

