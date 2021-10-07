Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Shares Down 2.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22. 3,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 559,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Specifically, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $619.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth $71,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth $75,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Company Profile (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.