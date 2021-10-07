EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.08.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.