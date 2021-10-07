Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Upgraded to Buy by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EPOKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Analyst Recommendations for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

