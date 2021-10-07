Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Upgraded to Buy by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EPOKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

