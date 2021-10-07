Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 179.80 ($2.35). Approximately 285,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,961,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.80 ($2.34).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 171.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £657.92 million and a PE ratio of 77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: EQ Boardroom, EQ Digital, EQ Paymaster, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers shareholder management services, including share registration, dividends, meeting management, governance and investor relations; employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, private markets, and SaaS solutions; initial public offerings; and corporate actions, which include mergers and acquisition, capital raisings, capital reconstructions, and returns of capital.

