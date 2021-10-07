Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$162.11.

EQB has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total value of C$147,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,569,765. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,264,320. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,610,250 over the last ninety days.

Shares of EQB stock traded up C$2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$147.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,276. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$76.88 and a 12-month high of C$159.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$140.31.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 17.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

