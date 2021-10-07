Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Berry Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

BRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Berry stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $597.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $7.92.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 49,770.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

