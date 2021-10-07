Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 6,759 Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ichor by 571.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. Analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,093,170 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.