Ergoteles LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its holdings in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 68.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,543 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Datto were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Datto by 24.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Datto by 98.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Datto by 97.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 47,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Datto by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Datto news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,337,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $96,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,602 shares of company stock worth $6,129,279. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

