Ergoteles LLC Invests $358,000 in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.28% of Auburn National Bancorporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Auburn National Bancorporation Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

