Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 2,100 Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAI. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kadant by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of KAI opened at $207.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.33 and a 200-day moving average of $186.72. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $225.64.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total transaction of $976,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,234 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

