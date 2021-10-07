Ergoteles LLC Takes $334,000 Position in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.20% of Venus Concept as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 5,787.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 891,300 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 376,734 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERO opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $127.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.51. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. Research analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Venus Concept news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.15.

Venus Concept Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

