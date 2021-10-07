Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.96

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 22661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBKDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €40.00 ($47.06) to €42.00 ($49.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.87.

The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Erste Group Bank AG will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

