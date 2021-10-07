ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.