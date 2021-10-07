Essentia (ESS) Price Reaches $0.0021

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Essentia has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $49,109.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Essentia Coin Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

