Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,436 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of WTRG opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

