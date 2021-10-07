Evermay Wealth Management LLC Invests $49,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 159.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.37.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.