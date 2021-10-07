Evermay Wealth Management LLC Invests $55,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

