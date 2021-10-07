Evermay Wealth Management LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 170.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $427.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

