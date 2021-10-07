Evermay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 82.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after buying an additional 7,746,152 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,717 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 79.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,491,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

