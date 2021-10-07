Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,100 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after purchasing an additional 232,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,978,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,584,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

