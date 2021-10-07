Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.82.

REGN opened at $546.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $631.49 and its 200-day moving average is $558.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

