Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EVTZF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Shares of EVTZF remained flat at $$11.28 during trading hours on Thursday. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56.

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.