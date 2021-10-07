Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €36.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.35 ($38.05).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €26.67 ($31.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.97. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

