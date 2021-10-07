F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives $32.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 35,668 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.01. 81 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,831. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15). On average, analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

