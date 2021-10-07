F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in F5 Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

Shares of FFIV opened at $197.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.