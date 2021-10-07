FactSet Research Systems’ (FDS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $453.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $425.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.60.

FDS opened at $394.82 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $404.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.37 and a 200-day moving average of $345.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,997 shares of company stock worth $11,702,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 14.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 119.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

