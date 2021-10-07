FactSet Research Systems’ (FDS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $453.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $425.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.60.
FDS opened at $394.82 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $404.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.37 and a 200-day moving average of $345.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,997 shares of company stock worth $11,702,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 14.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 119.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
