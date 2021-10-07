FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Robert J. Robie Sells 3,049 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:FDS opened at $394.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.37 and its 200 day moving average is $345.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $404.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

