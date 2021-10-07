Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $467.70 million, a PE ratio of 89.68 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth about $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 30.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

