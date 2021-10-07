Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Director Acquires $70,482.50 in Stock

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Director John A. Good acquired 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:FPI opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $386.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%. Equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 112.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,671,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 42,487 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 334,533.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

