FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Gap Up to $63.78

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.78, but opened at $69.55. FARO Technologies shares last traded at $69.40, with a volume of 99 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.33.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after acquiring an additional 377,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 837,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,168,000 after buying an additional 38,693 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
