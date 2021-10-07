FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Gap Up to $63.78

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.78, but opened at $69.55. FARO Technologies shares last traded at $69.40, with a volume of 99 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after acquiring an additional 377,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 837,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,168,000 after buying an additional 38,693 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

