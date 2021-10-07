Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) PT Raised to GBX 2,700

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,361.11 ($30.85).

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 2,357 ($30.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 61.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,313.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,408.92. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,938 ($25.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

